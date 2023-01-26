Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,446,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 439,100 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $90,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after purchasing an additional 736,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after buying an additional 665,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,531,000 after buying an additional 600,034 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,257,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,365,000 after buying an additional 357,138 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,207. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

