Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New $98.63 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 882,791 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,634,000. EOG Resources accounts for 1.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of EOG Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,044 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 725,150 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $81,021,000 after buying an additional 122,268 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.27.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.74. The company had a trading volume of 686,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.