Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $24,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in AGCO by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in AGCO by 68.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 9.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in AGCO by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 117.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $137.73. 143,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.20 and a 200-day moving average of $117.51.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

