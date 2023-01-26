Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 389,476 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 389,476 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $61,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,698,000 after purchasing an additional 781,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 5,130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 615,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 603,829 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,559 shares of company stock worth $8,822,843. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Stock Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.21.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.85. The company had a trading volume of 628,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,736. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $100.81 and a one year high of $136.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 96.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.72.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.