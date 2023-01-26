CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the December 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter valued at $2,189,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter valued at $2,972,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter valued at $3,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Up 0.2 %

CFFS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VII

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.