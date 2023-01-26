ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $16.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE:CHPT opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 82.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.82%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,422,121 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,422,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789,383.09. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,216.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 736,621 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,337. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ChargePoint by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

