Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.02

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.02 and last traded at C$9.98, with a volume of 17159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.96.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHE.UN. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
