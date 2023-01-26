Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Lowered to $205.00 at Raymond James

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.15.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $148.84 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $108.56 and a one year high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after buying an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $763,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 51.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 52.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.