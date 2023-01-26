Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.63 and last traded at $87.63. Approximately 163,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,485,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHK. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $3.16 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

