Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 440 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $33,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE DG opened at $238.42 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.93.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

