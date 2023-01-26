Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $28.78 Million Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Sempra worth $28,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sempra by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 303,061 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sempra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 13.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after buying an additional 201,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Shares of SRE opened at $158.98 on Thursday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.67.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 64.24%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

