Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $47.94 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,084 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $47,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,612,000 after acquiring an additional 313,621 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,150,461 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,569,000 after acquiring an additional 697,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $113.95 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $145.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.