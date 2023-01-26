Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $57.22 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,931 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.80% of Cognex worth $57,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 183.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,285 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 249.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,601,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,304 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 64.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,072,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,123,000 after purchasing an additional 815,224 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 47.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,727,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,410,000 after purchasing an additional 552,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 190.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after buying an additional 477,566 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.56. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

