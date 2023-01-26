Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $61.48 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $61,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($706.52) to €700.00 ($760.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.23.

Shares of ASML opened at $681.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $274.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

