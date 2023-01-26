Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $43,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $246.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

