Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,194,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $49,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on C shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.42.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

