Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Humana worth $37,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after buying an additional 47,090 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,930,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Trading Up 0.4 %

Humana stock opened at $502.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $514.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.39. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $371.37 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.50.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

