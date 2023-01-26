Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of CSX worth $36,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

