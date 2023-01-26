Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $30,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $488.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $449.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $615.99.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.