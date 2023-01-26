Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $46,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

MDLZ opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.15. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.81.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

