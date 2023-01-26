Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Altria Group worth $44,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 463.9% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Altria Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
MO opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
