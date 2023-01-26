Chiliz Price Hits $0.14 (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $921.85 million and $149.68 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00406323 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,594.55 or 0.28520853 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00587151 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,661,610,577 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

