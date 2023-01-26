Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.24

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 1845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

Chorus Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78.

Chorus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.