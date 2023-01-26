Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.24

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 1845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.
Chorus Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78.
Chorus Company Profile
Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chorus (CHRYY)
- Mullin Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.