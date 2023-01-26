Chromia One Day Volume Hits $14.77 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Chromia has a total market cap of $105.79 million and $14.77 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chromia has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000665 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00406323 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,594.55 or 0.28520853 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00587151 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000174 BTC.
Chromia Token Profile
Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.
Buying and Selling Chromia
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars.
