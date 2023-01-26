CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Director Scott A. Cordes Purchases 2,000 Shares

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCOGet Rating) Director Scott A. Cordes purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $53,529. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CHS Trading Up 0.1 %

CHS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.73. 2,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,817. CHS Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.49.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

