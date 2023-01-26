Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Shares Down 6.7%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 136,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 844,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

