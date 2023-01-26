CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Short Interest Down 62.7% in January

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,379,700 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the December 31st total of 22,477,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFFHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. China Renaissance downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. HSBC upgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.10.

Get CIFI Holdings (Group) alerts:

CIFI Holdings (Group) Price Performance

Shares of CFFHF remained flat at C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. CIFI Holdings has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Company Profile

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CIFI Holdings (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIFI Holdings (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.