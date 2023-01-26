Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Gap Down to $32.73

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.73, but opened at $31.22. Cimpress shares last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 47,432 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on CMPR. StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barrington Research cut their price target on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $798.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $703.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $550,286.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $550,286.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $503,766.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,662 shares of company stock worth $2,561,804. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cimpress by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,805,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cimpress by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

