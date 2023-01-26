Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNK. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 184,373 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 10.0% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after buying an additional 359,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 8.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after buying an additional 196,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cinemark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,528,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

