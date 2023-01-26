Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $95.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRUS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.44.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRUS opened at $88.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $90.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.45. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic



Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.



