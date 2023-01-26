Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,564,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,964 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $62,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,206,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,830,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

