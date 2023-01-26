Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Lifted by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 2.1% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.67. 6,669,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,760,537. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.42.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

