Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Shares of CIA stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $122.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.21.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter worth $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Citizens by 86.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter worth $48,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.
