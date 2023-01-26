Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of CIA stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $122.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.21.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

In related news, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,735.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Citizens news, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin bought 8,000 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 87,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerald Shields bought 24,769 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,307.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,327. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 59,132 shares of company stock worth $170,692. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter worth $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Citizens by 86.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter worth $48,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

