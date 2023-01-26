Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

CLAR has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Trading Up 1.4 %

Clarus stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. Clarus has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 36.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,482,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,369 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Clarus by 6.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,633,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 99,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Clarus by 34.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 922,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 237,357 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.