Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD cut its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,250 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors accounts for approximately 0.8% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Windsor Group LTD owned approximately 0.05% of Clean Harbors worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,929,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.42. The stock had a trading volume of 76,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,462. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CLH shares. UBS Group cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

