Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Trading Down 5.6%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.27 and last traded at $71.48. Approximately 269,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 417,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Clearfield Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $95.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 18.22%. On average, analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 128.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,182,000 after buying an additional 177,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clearfield by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after buying an additional 151,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,351,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,191,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

