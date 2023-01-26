Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 939 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,739,000 after buying an additional 357,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,028,000 after buying an additional 543,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,983,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,487,000 after buying an additional 86,572 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $80.96 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

