Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 915 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Netflix by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,894,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $506,190,000 after acquiring an additional 174,135 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $367.96 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $458.48. The company has a market cap of $163.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.38.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.36.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

