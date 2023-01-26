Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 25,949 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 264.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 77.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $141.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.09. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

