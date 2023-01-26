Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.07% of Tapestry worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Tapestry by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tapestry by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tapestry by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.19.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

