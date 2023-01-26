Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $50.32 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 350,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $50,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 600.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,555,000 after buying an additional 2,092,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,405,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,344,000 after buying an additional 592,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $179.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.71.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.