Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Unilever by 1,869.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 107.0% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after acquiring an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 697.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,528,000 after purchasing an additional 792,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,322,000 after purchasing an additional 744,885 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $53.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

