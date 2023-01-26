Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

