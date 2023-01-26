Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $262.95 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $191.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,538 shares of company stock valued at $10,424,284. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.