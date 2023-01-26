Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,332,000 after purchasing an additional 901,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 130.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,340,000 after purchasing an additional 254,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 51.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 715,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,894,000 after purchasing an additional 242,651 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $141.47 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.10.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $136.92.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

