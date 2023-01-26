Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,315 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell by 130.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.18) to GBX 2,987 ($36.98) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

