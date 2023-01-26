Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 950 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,120 ($13.87) to GBX 950 ($11.76) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CBGPY. Investec lowered Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Close Brothers Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,200 ($14.86) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,100 ($13.62) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,097.50.

OTCMKTS:CBGPY remained flat at $24.14 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 732. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $36.69.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

