CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.10 EPS

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $5.10, RTT News reports. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
CNX Resources Stock Performance
CNX Resources stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,746. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. CNX Resources has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $24.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources
CNX Resources Company Profile
CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.
Featured Articles
