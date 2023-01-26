Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.80 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50.80 ($0.63). Approximately 8 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.90 ($0.63).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £232.13 million and a P/E ratio of 16.55.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a €1.12 ($1.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.56. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.