Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 1.1 %

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.62. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $88.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

